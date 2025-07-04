Eagles Bust Rips Philadelphia, Wanted To Be Traded
A former Philadelphia Eagles free agent bust was traded this offseason and it sounds like he wanted that to be the end result.
The Eagles signed defensive end Bryce Huff last offseason to a three-year deal but things didn't work out. He was benched last season and was in trade rumors all offseason. Eventually, the Eagles traded him to the San Francisco 49ers.
Huff recently opened up about his time in Philadelphia and said he wanted to get traded early on in an interview with the Brad Graham on "TheSFNiners" channel on YouTube.
"If I’m being 100 percent honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on," Huff said . “And just cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit.
"I knew a trade wasn’t going to happen during the (2024) season. But I talked to my agent about it and was like, when it’s all set and done, I might need to step to put myself in the best position… I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season.”