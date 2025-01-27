Eagles Called 'Best Fit' For Breakout Star After Super Bowl Run
The Philadelphia Eagles have done pretty much everything right this year.
Philadelphia knew that it needed to make some changes after how the 2023 season ended and it absolutely did. The Eagles made some changes to the coaching staff and were aggressive in free agency and the trade market. The Eagles had a few different home run moves heading into the 2024 season.
Saquon Barkley has gotten most of the press this year, but adding linebacker Zack Baun into the mix was almost as good of a move. That isn't a knock on Barkley by any means, but just shows how good and important Baun has been for this defense.
Baun earned a Pro Bowl nod this season, was named first-team All-Pro, and is a finalist for the National Football League's Defense Player of the Year Award. Most importantly, he has been destructive throughout the postseason so far. He had an interception against the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round and fumble recoveries in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams and the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders. He had 26 tackles over the last three games and has been phenomenal.
Baun will be a free agent at the end of the season and The 33rd Team's Tyler Brooke unsurprisingly called Philadelphia the "best fit" to sign him this offseason.
"Best Fit: Philadelphia Eagles," Brooke said. "After years of trying to figure out his fit in the NFL, Zack Baun was unlocked by defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Baun deservedly earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors after racking up 151 total tackles, five forced fumbles, and 3.5 sacks.
"He was everywhere on the field and has even stepped up in big moments in the postseason, including a crucial interception in the wild card against the Packers. There will be plenty of teams wanting Baun's services, but why would he leave the best situation of his career?"
He is an integral piece of this team and the Eagles need to do everything possible to bring him back.
