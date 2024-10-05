Eagles Called Fit For Veteran With 26 Sacks
Could the Philadelphia Eagles upgrade their defense in the near future?
They certainly should. Philadelphia isn't in the position it wanted to be right now. The Eagles are 2-2 on the young season. Philadelphia is .500 on the young season but luckily is on its bye week right now and has a chance to regroup.
The Eagles will be fine this season. There has been a lot of chatter, but the Eagles have too much talent not to be all right. As long as Philadelphia is able to get healthy ahead of its Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, it will be okay.
It still could make some sense to add some more depth to the defense in free agency. One player who could make some sense and was floated as a fit is veteran defensive end Shaq Lawson by FanSided's Geoffrey Knox.
"Shaq Lawson, EDGE," Knox said. "Eagles fans enjoyed a front-row seat to enjoy Shaq Lawson's in-game talent during Philly's overtime win over the Buffalo Bills last season. He has eclipsed his 30th birthday, which often turns interested parties off, but power and a high motor are normally the last traits a good edge rusher loses."
Lawson is an eight-year National Football League veteran with 26 career sacks. He appeared in 16 games last season with the Buffalo Bills and made just one start. He is still available and could be an affordable option to give the Eagles another pass rusher. At this point, why not?
More NFL: Bold Take Could Be 'Beginning Of End' For Eagles' Nick Sirianni