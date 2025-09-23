Nick Wright Sends Spot-On Message For Eagles' Jalen Hurts
The Philadephia Eagles are 3-0 on the season and have found different ways to win each game.
The defense has played a big role each week, obviously. The Eagles' offense has looked different with the running game carrying most of the time, but the passing offense being the story of Week 3. Before the Eagles faced off against the Los Angeles Rams, Jalen Hurts was getting ripped left and right for the passing game. Sometimes, the criticism seems to be out of control.
Philadelphia wins left and right and yet Hurts gets criticism seemingly no matter what he does. He hasn't tossed an interception yet this season and has seven total touchdowns (3 passing and 4 rushing). He had his best passing game of the season on Sunday with 226 yards and three touchdowns, and yet Nick Wright of FOX Sports talked about him on "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."
Is Nick Wright correct about Jalen Hurts this time?
"It seems, though, that the biggest Jalen Hurts fans believe in him more than his own coaching staff," Wright said. "The only reason he got an opportunity to throw the ball Sunday is because they had no other choice. Even though he came through in the NFC title game. He came through in the Super Bowl. He had a year a few years ago where he was top-three in MVP voting.
"They were refusing to open up the offense. Last year, that made sense because they had the best defense in the league and Saquon was averaging 150 per game and they were blowing people out. This year, Saquon hasn't yet popped and the defense hasn't been great and they still don't want to let Jalen throw. I find it really odd."
Wright has been a consistent critic of Hurts, but this isn't a shot at the Eagles quarterback. It is somewhat surprising to the Eagles' lack of passing attempts sometimes. The Eagles opened it up against the Rams and it worked out. Will we see more passing in the near future?
