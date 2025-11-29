CJ Gardner-Johnson Takes Parting Shot At Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles faced off against the Chicago Bears on Friday afternoon and ended up losing their fourth game of the season, 24-15.

With the loss, the Eagles now are 8-4 on the season. Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of the chatter around the team since the loss has been overtly negative. With the Eagles, any loss turns into a week of noise. It doesn't help when the Eagles lose back-to-back games with the offense struggling. That's even more so the case when a former member of the franchise takes a shot at the team afterward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The former Eagles fan-favorite has had a wild year so far

Nov 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) celebrates with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) after a sack during the second half against the New York Giants at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Former Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson is now a member of the Bears and had three tackles in Chicago's win over Philadelphia. After the game, Gardner-Johnson had a lot to say. He was seen walking to the locker room and said: "What'd I say? They're going to fold," in reference to the Eagles.

On top of that, Gardner-Johnson joined "Speakeasy" with LeSean McCoy and Emmanuel Acho and although he said he wasn't talking smack on the field, he did have some words for the offense in general.

"We disrespected them on defense, though," Gardner-Johnson said.

He was asked if the Eagles' offense was too predictable and although he didn't say it, he winked at the camera.

.@CutonDime25 asks Chauncey Gardner if the Eagles' (his former team) offense was predictable in the Bears' 24-15 victory



His Answer.... 😉



WE ARE LIVE IN THE SPEAKEASY RIGHT NOW DISCUSSING CHIEFS' PLAYOFF HOPES ➡️ https://t.co/oLWntMKz2b pic.twitter.com/Pf8T3f5OOA — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) November 28, 2025

Gardner-Johnson was a fan-favorite among the Eagles fanbase. Philadelphia traded him to the Houston Texans this past offseason. His stint in Houston was odd and the franchise cut ties with him earlier in the season. At that time, there was a chunk of the fanbase that clamored for a reunion. The Eagles didn't make a move and at the time didn't need to with Andrew Mukuba and Reed Blankenship as the team's starting safeties.

Now, Mukuba is hurt, though. Gardner-Johnson is the type of player that actually could help Philadelphia right now, but he's a member of the 9-3 Bears who just took down the Eagles.

More NFL: Saquon Barkley Has Simple Fix For Struggling Eagles