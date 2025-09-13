Eagles CBs Under Spotlight After Chiefs Lose Huge Playmaker
The Philadelphia Eagles' secondary has been talked about all week to this point. In reality, the conversation about the Eagles' cornerback room has been ongoing throughout the summer but it has picked up stam over the last week.
Philadelphia came out on top against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but there's been some noise out there specifically about Adoree' Jackson. He got the start opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. For weeks, there was a question as to who would win the other starting job and it was Jackson.
He was targeted eight times by the Cowboys, though, and allowed six catches for 106 yards in coverage. That's why the conversation has picked up this week about what the team should do. The Eagles brought in veteran corner Mike Hilton for a workout, but didn't get a deal done. There have been comments from all over the place, including old friend Darius Slay.
The Eagles' secondary will be under a microscope Sunday
"They had a tough night," Slay said about the outside corner spot opposite of Quinyon Mitchell. "They was getting a lot of stuff going on over there. I was over there watching. I was tuning in and I'm like, I'm glad to be where I'm at, but, man. Dang...We don’t fall too far from the tree. There aren’t too many of us (CBs) out there."
Now, the Eagles have a big test ahead of them on Sunday against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Saturday, it was confirmed that Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy will miss the contest. That means the Chiefs' top two receivers on paper won't be on the field in Worthy and Rashee Rice, who is suspended.
The Chiefs still have talented pass-catchers in Hollywood Brown, Travis Kelce, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. But, this Chiefs offense won't be at its best on paper. That's where the Eagles' cornerback room comes back into the conversation. The noise already is out there about the room. If a Chiefs offense down two top wideouts can thrive on Sunday only will intensify the debate even further. That'll be something to keep an eye out on Sunday.