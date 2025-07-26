Eagles Champion Could Be On Trade Block Again
The Philadelphia Eagles made a move in the quarterback room this offseason.
Philadelphia traded Kenny Pickett to the Cleveland Browns in a package that brought Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles. Pickett spent the 2024 season in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl with the team and now is fighting for a spot on the Browns' roster.
Cleveland's quarterback room is full. It has Pickett, Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel all fighting for spots. Because of this, Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker listed Pickett among the league's top 15 training camp trade candidates.
"QB Kenny Pickett, Cleveland Browns," Locker said. "Pickett has already endured a whirlwind of a past few seasons, including going from the Super Bowl champion Eagles to a murky Browns’ quarterback competition. Now, he could be on the move yet again. Cleveland took a flier on the former first-round pick after he played a reserve role in Philadelphia, in which he generated a 63.0 PFF passing grade on only 51 dropbacks. Pickett’s PFF passing grade has steadily declined in each of his three NFL seasons, peaking with the Steelers as a rookie in 2022.
With Deshaun Watson likely out for all of 2025, the Browns added both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders with mid-round picks on top of signing veteran Joe Flacco. Even at 40, Flacco (70.7 PFF passing grade last year) profiles as the likely starter. Cleveland could cut or trade either of its young arms, but Pickett seems the most probable to be both lower in the pecking order and dealt, given that he will be a free agent next offseason."
Pickett already has been moved once this offseason, it wouldn't be too big of a shock to see another deal.