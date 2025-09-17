Eagles-Chiefs Made History Thanks To 33.8 Million People
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs had a Super Bowl LIX rematch Week 2 and It was another win for Philadelphia.
The Eagles came out on top, 20-17. The Eagles didn't put up any prolific numbers, but the defense was strong and the offense did just enough to get the win. Jalen Hurts went 15-of-22 passing for 101 passing yards. Saquon Barkley got 22 carries and went for 88 yards and a touchdown. Hurts also chipped in 15 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown combined for nine catches and 80 yards receiving.
The "Tush Push" picked up some steam once again after the win as the Eagles utilized the play a few times and then social media erupted with more calls to get it banned citing the difficulty to officiate the play and potential false starts. It was a whole thing and likely will continue to be one throughout the 2025 season.
What a wild weekend
There were plenty of people watching as well. It was shared on Tuesday that the Eagles and Chiefs' Week 2 matchup actually was FOX Sports' best-ever regular season Sunday telecast, most-watched Week 2 NFL telecast on record, and most-watched September or October NFL game ever.
"A few folks joined the NFL on FOXfor Sunday's Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LIX rematch," FOX shared. "A massive 33.8 million viewers delivers FOX Sports its best-ever regular season Sunday telecast, most-watched Week 2 NFL telecast on record and more all-time viewership highs!"
That's pretty insane. It's not too shocking that the "Tush Push" picked up as much flak as it did on Sunday with that many people watching and seeing it in action. The Eagles and Chiefs have grown into one of the best modern rivalries in football over the last few years. Philadelphia and Kansas City have met twice in the Super Bowl with both teams coming away with a win. Now, the two sides met in the regular season following the Super Bowl LIX win for the Eagles. Could they see each other again this season, perhaps in February again?
