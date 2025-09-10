Eagles Sign Former Seahawks DT; Cut Veteran CB
The Philadelphia Eagles shook up the practice squad a tad on Wednesday.
Philadelphia announced the signing of defensive tackle Jacob Sykes to the practice squad along with the release of cornerback Eli Ricks off of the practice squad.
The Eagles made more moves on Wednesday
"The Eagles signed defensive tackle Jacob Sykes to the practice squad and released cornerback Eli Ricks from the practice squad," team reporter Matt Ryan shared. "Sykes went undrafted in 2023 out of UCLA and signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Sykes spent time with the San Antonio Brahmas of the United Football League after he was waived by the Seahawks.
"The Eagles signed Sykes on July 22, and he stayed with the team before being waived on roster cutdown day. Ricks made the Eagles' 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent the last two seasons with the team. He was waived on roster cutdown day and most recently re-signed with the practice squad on September 3."
Sykes has already had a brief stint with the Eagles and also spent some time with the Seahawks and the Brahmas, as Ryan shared. It's unclear what his role will be, if anything with the team moving forward. This is a time of the year in which you are going to see consistent turnover on the practice squad. This is yet another example in what already has been a very busy week for Philadelphia.
There's been some chatter this week about the cornerback position and how the Eagles should look to add a piece. The Eagles even worked out veteran corner Mike Hilton this week. So, seeing the team moving on from a corner -- at least in the short term -- is at least somewhat surprising. But, again, this is the practice squad we're talking about. It's going to go through a million changes before the 2025 season ends. We absolutely could see Ricks back. We could see Sykes cut quickly. There is so much turnover that it's hard to predict what's next, aside from the fact that there will be turnover.