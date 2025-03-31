NFL Writer Predicts Eagles' Plan To Replace Super Bowl Star
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive line is going to look different in 2025.
The biggest loss arguably is going to be Milton Williams who cashed in with the New England Patriots on a four-year, $104 million deal after a career year in 2024. To make matters even better for himself, he had two sacks in the Super Bowl which certainly didn't hurt his free agent stock.
Williams racked up five sacks in the regular season and was a dominant presence week in and week out. How will the Eagles fill the hole left by him?
Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman predicted that the Eagles will select Derrick Harmon out of Oregon as a "natural replacement" for Williams.
"No 32. Philadelphia Eagles: DI Derrick Harmon, Oregon," Wasserman said. "The Eagles close out the first round with Harmon, who should be a natural replacement for the departed Milton Williams. Harmon led all FBS defensive tackles with 55 pressures this past season. His 86.3 PFF pass-rush grade tied him for third place among that same group."
He racked up 8.5 sacks throughout his four years of college football. Harmon played three years at Michigan State and one season at Oregon. He had his best season in 2024 with Oregon and had five sacks, four passes defended, 45 total tackles, and 11 tackles for loss. He also forced two fumbles.
Harmon is a game-breaker talent with good size and if the Eagles could pair him with Vic Fangio, they surely could find a way to make him a productive pro.
More NFL: Eagles GM Addresses Fan-Favorite Blockbuster Chance