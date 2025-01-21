Eagles Could Be Preparing To Dump $51 Million 26-Year-Old
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense is the best in football so the team clearly knows what they are doing.
Philadelphia has surprised some people specifically with its defensive play this season. The defense and specifically the secondary is a big reason why the team fell apart down the stretch last year. Now, the Eagles have one of the most disruptive defenses in football.
The Eagles traded away a key piece this past offseason in Haason Reddick and seemingly added 26-year-old defensive end Bryce Huff as a way to help replace him. He signed a three-year, $51 million deal but things haven't worked out in Philadelphia.
Huff played 12 games throughout the regular season and has been pretty much inactive in the playoffs. Huff played one snap in the Eagles' Wild Card Round win over the Green Bay Packers and didn't touch the field in the Divisional Round against the Los Angeles Rams.
He is a player who is young and has plenty of upside, but he has been buried in the depth chart thanks to the play of some others like Nolan Smith.
At this rate, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles look to make a move to save some cap space to spend elsewhere. If Huff isn't going to play, why pay him that large contract? He entered the 2024 campaign coming off a 10-sack season in 2023 with the New York Jets. Huff had just 2.5 sacks this year and seems like his days with the team are numbered.
