Eagles' Kellen Moore Predicted To Lose Cowboys Job To Ex-Coach Of The Year
Will the Philadelphia Eagles have offensive coordinator Kellen Moore back in 2025?
At this point, that question is completely up in the air. Moore has been a hot name on the head coaching market over the last few weeks. He has had ties to the New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, and most interestingly the Dallas Cowboys.
Moore has been linked to the Cowboys ever since they cut ties with Mike McCarthy. He played for the Cowboys and got his start as a coach at the NFL level in Dallas. He first started to generate buzz as a future head coach while serving as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator.
Bleacher Report's Maurice Moton doesn't seem to think a deal is going to happen. He made a prediction for who each team with a head coach opening will sign and predicted former NFL Coach of the Year Ron Rivera will land with Dallas.
"As of Monday, the Dallas Cowboys haven't requested an interview with Ron Rivera, but he's made his rounds during the hiring cycle and could get a request from owner Jerry Jones," Moton said. "Rivera has met with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets for their openings. After a nine-year stint with the Carolina Panthers, Rivera won a division title in his first season with the then-Washington Football Team.
"In the following three years, Washington finished third or fourth in the NFC East while struggling to find a franchise quarterback. In Dallas, Rivera wouldn't have to worry about the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott entrenched as the starter. He could use his expertise to strengthen the Cowboys defense, which gave up the second-most points and fifth-most yards this past season."
He's a two-time NFL Coach of the Year and won the award in 2013 and 2015. If this prediction were to come true, at least Moore maybe could stay in Philadelphia.
