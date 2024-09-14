Eagles Could Sign Three-Time Pro Bowler Due To A.J. Brown Injury Concern
Will the Philadelphia Eagles have one of their best players for their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night?
Philadelphia has had some question marks this week as superstar receiver A.J. Brown popped up on the injury report due to a hamstring injury throughout the week. He was a limited participant on Friday and likely will be listed as limited once again on Saturday.
His hamstring has been tight which certainly is nerve-wracking. Hamstring and other soft tissue injuries are tough to predict how they will react. If Brown is forced to miss any time, it may be worth adding a little more depth at receiver to the practice squad or even the active roster.
One player who still is out there who could be of some interest to the Eagles is former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas. He likely is the best player still available on the open market at receiver.
Thomas at one point was one of the best receivers in football. He may not be that anymore, but he still had just under 500 receiving yards in 2023 in just 10 games played. Thomas could be a guy to bring in on a cheap deal to provide some depth just in case Brown's hamstring doesn't respond how the team hopes.
Philadelphia has high hopes for this season and will need Brown healthy to reach its lofty goals. The Eagles should consider more depth just in case.
