Eagles Nick Sirianni Gives Update on A.J. Brown, Talks About Options If He Can't Play
PHILADELPHIA – A.J. Brown’s hamstring was tight, so the Eagles backed off on the receiver’s practice workload on Friday. It will be the same on Saturday, according to Nick Sirianni, as he gets his team ready to host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
The Eagles head coach spoke before Saturday afternoon’s practice.
“We’ll see how that goes,” he said. “Tight in practice. We took a precaution there with him.”
The Eagles will release an injury report later Saturday and it’s likely Brown will be listed as limited. If he does not practice, that would call into question his availability to play against the Falcons.
Brown missed the Eagles’ playoff last year and the team was caught flat-footed without one of their top receivers because the third receiver at that time – Olamide Zaccheaus – never had much traffic his way during the regular season.
This year, the Eagles traded for Jahan Dotson on Aug. 29, and while he played 32 snaps in the season opener, he was targeted only once and did not have a catch.
“I feel really good about Jahan,” said Sirianni. “First-round pick, obviously we traded for him and feel really good about him. He’s a smooth route runner, everything like that. … I have a lot of confidence in him because he’s done a nice job and we can only judge him on the things that he’s done since he’s been here and he’s done a really nice job since he’s been here.
“He’s had some really good practices. I’m excited for his opportunity as a third receiver, a second receiver, whatever it may be for each week. I’m excited for him whenever he gets his opportunity because he will make some big plays that will help us win some games.”
The Eagles also have rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson, who was praised by offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after his 10-snap workload in the opener, during which Wilson was used primarily as a run blocker. Moore said, though, that Wilson’s role will continue to evolve as the season progresses.
The Eagles’ third receiver role has been a continual state of flux under Sirianni, however. They have shuffled through Quez Watkins, Zaccheaus and Zach Pascal. None of them had significant impacts because Sirianni always talks about how the offense runs through Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, and, now, Saquon Barkley.
“I just think sometimes that position is unfairly judged at times just because they don’t get the opportunities that these other guys get because when you have players like AJ, DeVonta and Dallas on your team that’s just the way it goes sometimes,” said Sirianni. “Everyone from Jahan to Johnny to (Britain) Covey will be ready to go if need be.”
