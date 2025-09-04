Eagles-Cowboys: Countdown To Kickoff
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will add a new ornament to the Lincon Financial Field décor when the Super Bowl banner they won by beating the Kansas City Chiefs just six months ago gets raised before they kick off the season against the Dallas Cowboys. The new banner will reside next to the one they hoisted in the 2018 season opener when they hosted the Falcons, a game which they narrowly won, 18-12.
Thursday’s opener, an early NFC East Division matchup, could be that close. Or not.
The Eagles blew out the Cowboys twice a season ago, 34-6 in Dallas and 41-7 to clinch the NFC East title in Philly in the next-to-last regular-season game. It was the first time the Eagles had swept Dallas twice since 2011.
These are two different teams from a season ago, as most NFL teams are from year to year. The Eagles lost a slew of defenders from last year, while the Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons just last week. They also have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer.
One game in early September isn’t must-win for either side, but getting off to a 1-0 start will feel good for whichever team can do it.
Let The Countdown To Kickoff Begin
5 … Positions to Watch.
Quarterbacks. Jalen Hurts is coming off a game in which he played brilliantly. That, of course, was Super Bowl LIX when he was named the game’s MVP. Dallas’ Dak Prescott is coming off a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the final nine games of the Cowboys’ season.
Running backs. Saquon Barkley was held to 66 yards on 14 carries in the first meeting between the teams last year, but broke loose for 167 on 31 rushes in the NFC East-clinching win the second time around. The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams from the Broncos and have former Eagles 1,000-yard rusher Miles Sanders as the backup.
Receivers. These are three players who are the best in the business with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and CeeDee Lamb. George Pickens still has a lot to prove but has the tools to be one of the best.
Edge rushers. Dante Fowler arrived in Dallas during the offseason after a 10.5 sack season with the Commanders and is now more in the spotlight with Parsons’ departure. Jalyx Hunt will make his second career regular-season start and will be counted on to make up for the departures of Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat. On the other side, Nolan Smith begins a season in which double-digit sacks aren't an unreasonable expectation.
Eagles secondary. Two of the starters were not revealed, though the guesses are that Adoree Jackson will be one of the cornerbacks and Sydney Brown will be the safety. There are still some big question marks with this group after starters Quinyon Mitchell and Reed Blankenship.
4 … Numbers.
4: Nick Sirianni’s wins in his season openers. He has yet to lose.
18: Games the Eagles won a season ago, 14 in the regular season, four more in the playoffs. Only four other teams have won that many games: the 2007 Patriots, the 1985 Bears, and the 1984 49ers.
24: Home wins under Sirianni since he arrived in 2021, which is third-most in NFL behind Buffalo (28) and Kansas City (27)
105: Jalen Hurts’ touchdown total since 2022, which is second-highest in league behind Josh Allen’s 126.
3 … Key Matchups.
Jalen Carter vs. Tyler Booker. The rookie first-round pick will have his hands full against the Eagles' All-Pro defensive tackle.
Cowboys receivers vs. Eagles secondary. This is a matchup that favors the Cowboys, given the fact that they have CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, while the Eagles will have two new starters in the secondary.
Jihaad Campbell vs. Cowboys defense. It will be the rookie first-round pick’s first game and there are some great expectations for him. We will see if he is ready, and if the Cowboys are ready for him.
2 … Fun Facts.
-Lane Johnson finished last year with the highest grade among all right tackles, per Pro Football Focus while PFF had Zack Baun graded highest among all linebackers.
-The Eagles have the most season-opening wins since 2011 with 12, which is more than any other team.
1 … Prediction.
I’m expecting a lot of points in this one with excellent receivers and starting tight end on both sides. The Cowboys have to be tired of hearing about how they won’t be good without Parsons, and maybe in the long-term that may prove true, but in the short-term they can ride that chip on their shoulder and the emotion that comes with it to a win.
Cowboys 27, Eagles 24
