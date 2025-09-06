Eagles Cut Former 1st-Round Pick After Week 1 Inactive
The Philadelphia Eagles have been extremely busy since they took down the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night.
Philadelphia signed Za'Darius Smith, brought in Javon Baker to the practice squad, and moved on from rookie Antwaun Powell-Ryland. On top of this, the Eagles announced on Saturday that they are cutting ties with former first-round pick Kenyon Green.
"The Eagles announced on Saturday that they have waived offensive lineman Kenyon Green," Per team reporter Chris McPherson. "The former first-round pick was inactive for Thursday night's season-opening win over the Dallas Cowboys. The 24-year-old Green was acquired from Houston in a trade this past offseason. The former first-round pick (15th overall) started 23 of 27 regular-season games in two seasons with the Texans.
The Eagles made another move involving the former 1st-round pick
"Green played guard throughout Training Camp and the preseason. After being waived during the final roster cutdown, Green was signed to the practice squad then later to the active roster. The Eagles signed defensive end Za'Darius Smith on Friday and placed fullback Ben VanSumeren on Injured Reserve. By waiving Green, the Eagles have an open spot on the 53-man active roster as they begin preparation for next Sunday's battle with the Kansas City Chiefs."
Green was one of the Eagles' seven inactives on Thursday against the Cowboys.
Green was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 National Football League Draft by the Houston Texans. The Eagles acquired him in the offseason in exchange for safety CJ Gardner-Johnson.
With the move to release him, it wouldn't be the biggest surprise in the world to see him re-sign with the Eagles at some point on the practice squad. That's speculation but he has already had a roller coaster of a few months since joining the franchise. The Eagles freed up a roster spot in the process. Now, the next step is seeing if Green ends up elsewhere in the near future or if the Eagles will have a chance to bring him back in some capacity.
The Eagles will return to the field on Sept. 14th against the Kansas City Chiefs.