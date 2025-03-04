Eagles’ Darius Slay Linked To NFC Contender After Split
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big decision on Monday.
There already was chatter building about six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay’s future. He announced that he wants to play one more season and then hang up his cleats and call it a career. Slay was under contract for one more season with the Eagles, but it was reported on Monday that the team will be releasing him.
This doesn’t mean he won’t be back in town with 100 percent certainty. There’s always a chance that the two sides could come together on a new deal for 2025.
If they don’t agree to a deal, where could he go for his expected final season? The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy suggested the Detroit Lions as a potential fit.
"Slay was excellent during his time in Detroit, and though he’ll be 34 this upcoming season, he’s got enough left in the tank to help a team looking for a veteran corner. Carlton Davis III, a starting CB for the Lions last season, is a free agent. If he wants, say, $14 million per year over three years, is that deal the Lions would do? Perhaps...
"If the Lions don’t want to enter the 2025 season with Amik Robertson and two young corners atop the depth chart, a reunion with Slay would make a ton of sense. He could finish his career where he started it, compete for a Super Bowl, provide steady CB play, take pressure off the young guys and help develop them. Slay is on record saying he’d welcome a return to Detroit. We’ll see if the two sides can make it happen."
It’s not hard to see why the Lions would be a fit. Slay spent the first seven years of his career in Detroit.
If the Eagles and Slay don’t come together on a new deal, the Lions seem like a very logical landing spot.
More NFL: Eagles Reunion With 6-Time Pro Bowler Is Possible: Insider