Eagles Day 4 Training Camp Observations: INTs, and PBUs
PHILADELPHIA – Shoulder pads greeted the Eagles for the hottest day of camp thus far with the real feel reaching 93 degrees by the end of a morning practice.
The first two interceptions of camp highlighted Day 4 of open practice, the first by QB1 Jalen Hurts on an underthrow to A.J. Brown, who seemed to be expecting a go route. The football came out poorly off what was a back-foot throw, and second-year cornerback Quinyon Mitchell recognized it right away, sinking in for a one-handed catch and the turnover.
The best part was the ball skills Mitchell showed, one of the few areas where the Toledo product didn’t excel as a rookie.
The second INT came from backup corner Tariq Castro-Fields, who turned into an offensive player on what was probably rookie QB Kyle McCord’s worst throw of camp thus far.
Some of the offensive highlights were a brilliant back shoulder catch by the 6-foot-4 Elijah Cooks, who had a second consecutive strong practice.
Tanner McKee placed the Cooks ball beautifully with Adoree’ Jackson in tight coverage, and the rangy snapped it out of the air so impressively that Jackson congratulated him after the rep.
BOOKKEEPING: The injury report grew a bit today with both receiver Danny Gray (finger) and rookie safety Drew Mukuba (shoulder) missing practice after getting tangled up in Saturday’s session. Also missing the session were star receiver DeVonta Smith (back tightness) and rookie linebacker Smael Mondon (illness).
After missing three consecutive practices to start camp, Jalen Carter (shoulder) was back in a limited fashion but did not work in team drills.
Also limited were rookie first-round pick Jihaad Campbell (shoulder surgery), Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens (back surgery), and offensive lineman Kenyon Green (knee). All three of those players did participate in team drills, and Campbell even got a few first-team reps late, but with Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
When All-Pro Zack Baun is in the game, Trotter, who had a nice PBU in landmark zone coverage, has gotten the reps, and it should be noted that Baun is the Mike linebacker.
-ADOREE’ WATCH - The veteran corner again got the first rep at right cornerback in team drills and seems to have edged ahead of third-year player Kelee Ringo in what has been the best competition at camp.
Ringo got plenty of first-team reps as well and has held up better in recent days,
The Eagles are making sure that each of their top three CBs, including Mitchell, gets reps on both sides.
With no Mukuba, Sydney Brown got the vast majority of the first-team reps in nickel looks. Cooper DeJean continues to start at safety in the base defense.
-Q VS. A.J. - The two stars had a nice battle that ranged past the INT. Brown made a high-point violent hands catch over Mitchell, and the young CB returned the favor by undercutting Brown in the middle of the field for a PBU in team drills.
-CALCY - Grant Calcaterra continues to distance himself when it comes to the TE2 role, and the fourth-year player got things started with an impressive one-handed stab while working routes on air with Jalen Hurts. Calcaterra also showed off his impressive hands during team drills on an outside throw near the sideline.
Meanwhile, starting TE Dallas Goedert continues to dominate the middle of the field with his size and savvy.
-UNDRAFTED IMPRESSIVENESS - Giles Jackson, an undersized rookie out of Washington, was able to generate consistent separation both in one-on-one and third-team opportunities agindt CB Brandon Johnson.
-FLIP-FLOP - Generally, Matt Pryor has been getting the second-team reps at right guard with Darian Kinnard at right tackle. On at least a few occasions, they flipped today with Pryor handing RT and Kinnard getting inside reps at RG.
-WELCOME TO THE NFL - If you can get a welcome to the NFL moment in practice, Ty Robinson may have gotten one when getting matched up with Jordan Mailata after some games up front. Mailata stood the rookie up, and Robinson was unable to disengage for at least five seconds. Later, Robinson got an earful from defensive line coach Clint Hurtt after failing to hustle to the football.
-MC-PBU - Rookie corner Mac McWilliams broke up a corner route from Tanner McKee to the 6-foot-6 Johnny Wilson in the red zone.
The Eagles have been impressed with McWilliams sticky coverage ability this far.
-TIME TO SHINE - Braden Mann got an opportunity to work on situational punting inside the 10-yard line, and the veteran was pretty consistently dropping the football where he wanted to with the best result being a high floater Parry Nickerson was able to comfortably square underneath and down at the two- or three-yard line.
-NOLAN SMITH? - Smith, who is working his way back from a torn triceps, was out for several first-team reps with Patrick Johnson and Josh Uche both getting opportunities. Ochaun Mathis also got more second-team work.
-THE HEAT - You know it's hot when A.J. Brown has to rest a bit. The Eagles’ superstar had a busy practice, with no Smith available, and had to crouch to catch his bearings at one point.
-HIGH NOTE - Nick Sirianni likes to end practice on a high note and was able to do that when tight end Nick Muse made a nice catch on a Dorian-Thompson Robinson fastball. Moments earlier Kylen Granson had that chance but dropped a potential DTR TD pass in the red zone.