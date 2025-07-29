Eagles Day 5 Overreactions: Roster Projection At WR Doesn't Include Draft Pick
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles went through their first day in full pads on the hottest day since training camp began on July 23. It’s always an exciting day for the lucky few fans who get to attend practice – and the crowd of fans seems to have shrunk from previous camps – and media that covers the team.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked what he likes about the fully padded practices.
"I think the action speeds up," he said. "The play action, the run game all speeds up and it's better. Again, like I said, the most fundamental thing you have to do on defense is figure out if it's a run or a pass, and that's more realistically accomplished in a pad at practice."
The linemen didn't do one-on-one drills, but there was combination blocking from offensive linemen while defensive linemen were allowed to stunt and twist. There were also one-on-one pass protection drills with running backs going against linebackers, who charged with a full head of steam.
So, let's overreact to a practice that was moved up an hour, from 10 a.m. to 9 a.m., due to the extreme heat.
BVS. As in Ben VanSumeren. The linebacker-turned-fullback tossed Jeremiah Trotter, Jr. aside on the one-on-one pass blocking drills. Trotter got up, drew his arms up to his side, and shrugged, as if to say, "What the heck, man?" VanSumeren just shrugged back. Other than that, Trotter had a great practice, especially in coverage.
"He's much more advanced," said Fangio about Trotter. "Obviously, he got to be a part of the team last year. Went through everything last year. Don't believe he was ever hurt last year, never missed any time. Now second year through in the same system, he's much better than he was last year at this time."
Enough already. My money for the first minibrawl in camp, when tempers get short, will be Jalen Carter and Landon Dickerson. Don't ask why, because it's just a guess.
I thought we might see our first when Tyler Steen grabbed hold of Moro Ojomo's facemask and ripped the helmet off the bull-rushing defensive tackle. The mild-mannered Ojomo just picked it up and went back to work. Steen is very good in run blocking, but is being tested in pass protection by Ojomo.
Receiver roster projection. My belief is the Eagles will carry six receivers – A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson are three. My other three are Terrace Marshall, Ainias Smith, and Elijah Cooks.
That means no Johnny Wilson. That could change depending on the severity of what appeared to be a leg injury suffered by Marshall during Tuesday’s practice.
Chemistry build. This is why Cooks makes it. He and Tanner McKee connected on a big play for the third straight practice. This time, the duo scored a touchdown during red-zone drills, with Cooks using all of his 6-4, 215-pound frame to reach out to snag McKee’s dart in the back of the end zone despite bracket coverage from Tristin McCollum and Dallas Gant.
“It’s nice when a guy his size knows how to use his body and has great hands,” said McKee. “I think Elijah is having a great camp, so far. Really excited to throw with him in the preseason and see what he can do in a game.”
That first game is coming up – Aug. 7 against the Bengals.
Backup center solved. The Eagles have tried several players in the chase to be Cam Jurgens’ backup. Drew Kendall got a heavy dose of reps with the second team, though the Eagles have Brett Toth and Trevor Keean auditioning there.
It’s a vital spot because the Eagles had to use Landon Dickerson there to start the NFC Championship game when Jurgens' back was too stiff to allow him to play. Dickerson suffered a knee injury and didn’t play in the second half, forcing Jurgens to suck it up and go in.
Kendall is a true center, and on Tuesday, he knocked fellow-rookie Ty Robinson backward a few yards on one rep. The job should be the player from Boston College.
