What's In The Numbers For Eagles' Newest Edge Rusher?
PHILADELPHIA – He is the third player to wear the number ‘0’ for the Eagles. The previous wearers of the number haven't exactly been a murderer’s row. Yet, Josh Uche doesn’t care that D’Andre Swift and Bryce Huff had it for only one year before moving on. He has his reasons for taking 0.
“It was a couple things,” he said after Day 4 of Eagles training camp came to an end on Monday. “It was a great opportunity to (give) No. 13 to my guy Azeez (Ojulari) who wore it in college, but I also felt like you have to start at ground zero. I’ve been at the top of my pass rushing game in my third year, but you have to start from ground zero and work your way up.”
Ah, yes, that third year. He collected 11.5 sacks, and his career appeared ready for liftoff. Instead, it fizzled. He’s had just seven sacks in the two years since, as he readies to begin his sixth, and very pivotal, season.
“My fourth year, had a bunch of situations,” he said. “The stars, I guess…it was rough. We had some injuries, (Bill) Belichick retired, blah, blah, blah, so on and so forth. The year after I ended up getting traded to Kansas City...but look, the past is the past. I’m focused on being here in Philadelphia with the guys working to get better, working to become the player I know I can be, and just help the team win, most importantly.”
Another number that can be associated with Uche, in addition to 0 and 11.5, is 1, as in a one-year contract that brought him to Philadelphia. In the spring, linebacker Zack Baun revealed that Uche was asking him about how he was able to turn his one-year deal last year into a three-year contract signed this offseason.
“I remember when I was in New England, Zack texted me when he was still in New Orleans, and we had a little conversation,” said Uche. “When we were first coming out, we trained together and built that connection in Arizona training.
“When I talked to him about coming here to Philly, I could just see it in his eyes what Philly meant to him. And coming from New England and the situation I was in, all that stuff, I fed off of that instantly. I felt it. So, from there I felt this was the best place to give me that chance to let me capitalize on what I could.”
So, maybe number 0 will stick around more than one year. Or he will leave for a bigger deal elsewhere after he proves himself all over again, building himself up from ground zero.
“It showed what kind of organization this is," he said about Baun cashing in on his one-year contract. “They’re able to bring guys in, give them a chance, build around them, help them fulfill their potential, and turn them into something beautiful, a beautiful product. It just says a lot about the organization, it says a lot about the players, it says a lot about the coaching.”
More NFL: Most Dominant Defender So Far In Eagles Camp Is Easy To ID: "He's Twitchy"