Eagles 'Dodged A Bullet' Involving Shedeur Sanders
When the 2025 National Football League Draft approached, there were rumors about the possibility of the Philadelphia Eagles taking a quarterback.
This wasn't the case at the top of the draft, but more so as the rounds passed. Philadelphia used a sixth-round pick to take Kyle McCord out of Syracuse but there was rumors about a different quarterback. The Cleveland Browns traded up in the fifth round to take Shedeur Sanders out of Colorado. Before that, there were rumors out there that Philadelphia was interested in the polarizing, young signal-caller.
The Eagles didn't make a move and FanSided's Christopher Kline praised the team about the move this week after Sanders' latest negative buzz involving some speeding tickets.
"No. 2. Philadelphia Eagles," Kline said. "The Browns traded up to select Sanders in the fifth round, reportedly because the reigning champs were prepared to pick Sanders as Jalen Hurts' backup. Howie Roseman is the master of finding value in the NFL Draft. Sanders in the fifth round was a great value on the surface, regardless of need. With Kenny Pickett in Cleveland, ironically, the Philadelphia Eagles' backup QB situation isn't really settled.
"Dorian Thompson-Robinson is fun on paper, but he has yet to translate his electric athleticism into effective quarterback play in the NFL. That said, the Eagles just won the Super Bowl. That locker room has struck a careful balance between established vets and elite up-and-coming talent. Hurts, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, has earned his stripes. He is locked up on a long-term contract and there's no reason to believe he will decline in the near future. Drafting a guaranteed distraction like Sanders would yield... diminishing returns. Even if it's good value in a vacuum, he won't make life easier on Hurts."
Sanders is a talented quarterback, but there isn't a pathway to the starting job with Jalen Hurts in town and at just 26 years old. The Eagles made the right call not bringing all of the media to town.
Sanders is young. People get speeding tickets, but because he is such a popular name right now, the story blew up. That just goes to show why it was good that Philadelphia didn't end up landing him.