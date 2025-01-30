Eagles Duo Pegged As 'Potential Candidates' To Be Cut In 2025
The Philadelphia Eagles have one more game this season.
Philadelphia's full focus right now obviously is on the Super Bowl. The Eagles are just days away from facing the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game and has a chance to get revenge from 2023's Super Bowl loss.
The Eagles aren't thinking about the offseason yet, but that hasn't stopped others from speculating what moves could be on the way. ESPN's Bill Barnwell took a look at each of the playoff teams and made predictions on what type of moves could be made this offseason. He floated James Bradberry and Darius Slay as "potential candidates for release."
"Potential candidates for release: CB James Bradberry, CB Darius Slay," Barnwell said. "After a disappointing 2023 season, the Eagles moved Bradberry to safety over the summer, only for him to suffer a lower-leg injury in training camp. Despite initial reports that the injury would cost him six to eight weeks, he hasn't returned to the roster. While he's owed only $2.1 million next year, the Eagles are likely to make the 31-year-old a post-June 1 release.
"Slay is still playing well enough to start, but with the emergence of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, it would be a surprise if Philadelphia didn't want to start its two budding stars on a full-time basis in 2025, which would push DeJean ahead of the veteran on the outside in two-cornerback groupings. Slay has a $16.1 million bonus due before the start of the 2025 season, but I would expect (Howie Roseman) to either redo Slay's deal or move on from him to avoid paying that amount."
There's certainly a chance the 2025 roster could not have Slay or Bradberry on it. But, that doesn't matter right now. Both have been great pickups for Philadelphia in their own rights and hopefully they both walk away with a Super Bowl ring no matter what happens this offseason.
More NFL: Patriots Legend Bill Belichick Addresses Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl