Eagles Edge Rusher Will Reunite With Jonathan Gannon in Arizona
The hits keep on coming for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.
Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat is leaving the nest for a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals where the edge rusher will reunite with former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, now the head coach of the Cardinals.
Sweat, 27, had his best season in the public's eyes under Gannon in 2022, registering career highs in sacks with 11 and tackles for loss with 15.
In a rare miscue, the Eagles gave Sweat the ability to seek a trade after the 2023 collapse, something tied to a downtick in sacks to 6 1/2. If you peel back the onion, the Florida State product finished with 75 pressures that season, 18 more than in 2022 and 24 more this past season when the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX with a 40-22 blowout win over Kansas City where Sweat and the defensive front dominated.
Sweat finished with 2 1/2 sacks in the Super Bowl and many believed he should have been the MVP of the game.
Originally, a fourth-round pick in 2018, Sweat changed agents before the Super Bowl, hiring Drew Rosenhaus to maximize earning potential, and the super agent came through, getting a deal with $41 million of guarantees and an average annual value of just under $20 million.
A prototypical three-down edge player with a lengthy frame, Sweat's earning power has suffered due to a catastrophic high-school leg injury which he has overcome with production.
Over his seven seasons in Philadelphia, Sweat started 64 of the 104 games he played plus eight of nine in the postseason. He amassed 43 sacks in the regular season and 5 more in the playoffs. He was a 2022 Pro Bowl selection and played in two Super Bowls.
In the opening hours of free agency, the Eagles have also lost defensive tackle Milton Williams to a massive four-year deal with New England and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who agreed to terms with Minnesota.
Veteran cornerback Darius Slay is also in negotiations with Pittsburgh after the Eagles indicated they plan to release the six-time Pro Bowl selection with a post-June 1 designation.