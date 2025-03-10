Eagles Today

Eagles Edge Rusher Will Reunite With Jonathan Gannon in Arizona

Josh Sweat has agreed to terms on a massive four-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

John McMullen

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat (19) in Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The hits keep on coming for the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat is leaving the nest for a four-year, $76.4 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals where the edge rusher will reunite with former Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, now the head coach of the Cardinals.

Sweat, 27, had his best season in the public's eyes under Gannon in 2022, registering career highs in sacks with 11 and tackles for loss with 15.

In a rare miscue, the Eagles gave Sweat the ability to seek a trade after the 2023 collapse, something tied to a downtick in sacks to 6 1/2. If you peel back the onion, the Florida State product finished with 75 pressures that season, 18 more than in 2022 and 24 more this past season when the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX with a 40-22 blowout win over Kansas City where Sweat and the defensive front dominated.

Sweat finished with 2 1/2 sacks in the Super Bowl and many believed he should have been the MVP of the game.

Originally, a fourth-round pick in 2018, Sweat changed agents before the Super Bowl, hiring Drew Rosenhaus to maximize earning potential, and the super agent came through, getting a deal with $41 million of guarantees and an average annual value of just under $20 million.

A prototypical three-down edge player with a lengthy frame, Sweat's earning power has suffered due to a catastrophic high-school leg injury which he has overcome with production.

Over his seven seasons in Philadelphia, Sweat started 64 of the 104 games he played plus eight of nine in the postseason. He amassed 43 sacks in the regular season and 5 more in the playoffs. He was a 2022 Pro Bowl selection and played in two Super Bowls.

In the opening hours of free agency, the Eagles have also lost defensive tackle Milton Williams to a massive four-year deal with New England and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, who agreed to terms with Minnesota.

Veteran cornerback Darius Slay is also in negotiations with Pittsburgh after the Eagles indicated they plan to release the six-time Pro Bowl selection with a post-June 1 designation.

MORE NFL: Eagles Lose Ascending CB To Vikings

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News