Eagles Encouraged To Cut Ties With AJ Brown, Trade Him To Steelers
Two straight losses and a tough stretch to begin the season offensively for the Philadelphia Eagles have led to some pretty wild trade speculation.
AJ Brown has been at the center of most of the chatter. Part of that is self-inflicted. For example, after the Eagles beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown took to social media with a post saying: "If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."
Obviously, that led to some drama but he quickly followed up and said Philadelphia is the place that he wants to be. Regardless, Brown is someone who has had his name thrown around pretty much no matter what he has done and that continued with CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin putting together a mock trade to send Brown to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Should the Eagles consider an AJ Brown trade?
"Pittsburgh Steelers: Potential compensation: TE Pat Freiermuth, OLB Alex Highsmith, 2026 third-round draft pick," Benjamin said. "Why on Earth would the Steelers deal for Brown when they already spent picks and big money to land Brown's former college teammate, DK Metcalf, this offseason?
"Because they're all in on winning with Aaron Rodgers this year, and their (4-2) start suggests they'll remain aggressive in roster-building. Freiermuth doesn't have a major role in Steel City anymore, but he might offer both blocking and pass-catching depth as a potential Dallas Goedert successor."
If the Eagles were to trade Brown away -- which doesn't seem likely by any means -- this is the type of deal that at least would be interesting for Philadelphia. Benjamin isn't wrong. The Eagles have a long-term question at tight end with Dallas Goedert's contract up after the season and a clear successor not in place. Freiermuth is a talented pass-catcher -- shown through his five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on Thursday night -- and is under contract for three more seasons.
Highsmith is under contract for two more seasons and would give the Eagles a high-level pass rusher that they desperately need right now.
This is just a hypothetical mock trade, but it is one of the better ones that has involved Brown. With that being said, the Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champs and it just doesn't seem likely by any means that they are going to trade a top-five receiver mid-season regardless of the drama.
The trade deadline is quickly approaching and is on November 4th. Fortunately, after that, all of the trade noise will die down for a bit.
More NFL: Eagles-Seahawks Mock Trade Would Bring Pro Bowler To Philadelphia In Creative CB Swap