Eagles Expected To Decline Option Despite Big Trade
The Philadelphia Eagles recently pulled off a deal that sent CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans.
In exchange, the Eagles got 24-year offensive lineman Kenyon Green. He was a first-round pick in 2022 by the Texans and selected with the No. 15 pick overall. The Eagles have him under contract for the 2025 season and then have a club option for the 2026 campaign.
Philadelphia will have to make a decision on the fifth-year option by May and Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker predicted that the Eagles will decline it.
"Pick No. 15 — G Kenyon Green, Philadelphia Eagles: Declined," Locker said. "Green’s NFL career simply has not gone anywhere close to expected. During the two seasons in which he’s been healthy, Green has finished with a sub-40.0 PFF overall grade — and was ranked as the second-worst qualified offensive lineman in the league in 2024.
"The Eagles just acquired him via trade, and it’s overwhelmingly likely that general manager Howie Roseman will decline Green’s option and give him a one-year flier opportunity to rebuild his stock."
He recently landed in Philadelphia so there really is no way know what the team will do. In his three years with the Texans he appeared in just 27 total games because he missed the 2023 season due to injury. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie and made 14 starts. He played in 12 games last year including nine starts.
