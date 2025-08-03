Eagles Facing Season-Altering Injury Already
The Philadelphia Eagles hit the practice field on Sunday but did so without one of the team's biggest stars.
AJ Brown missed practice and it was shared that he's dealing with a hamstring injury. As of writing, the Eagles haven't revealed a timeline for Brown's return or the severity of the injury.
While this is the case, any time you are hearing about an injury for one of a team's biggest stars, it's concerning. On top of this, soft-tissue injuries like hamstring injuries are tricky. Brown dealt with one last year and only played 13 games in the regular season. The Eagles are about one month away from kicking off the 2025 season. The Eagles will begin the 2025 season on Thursday, Sept. 4th against the Dallas Cowboys.
With about four weeks to go until the season-opener, this is an injury worth watching. There's certainly a chance that it is nothing. But, anytime you hear about a hamstring injury, it's at least nerve-wracking.
Brown is the Eagles' No. 1 option in the passing offense. As more information is provided, it will be shared here. The Eagles are the reigning champions and arguably are the favorites to win the Super Bowl once again. While this is the case, if Brown needs to miss any time, that certainly changes the perception of the offense. But, the Eagles dealt with an injury to Brown last year and made due. Hopefully, they don't have to do so again, but we'll follow up.
