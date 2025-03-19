Eagles Fan-Favorite Generating Significant Trade Buzz
The 2025 National Football League offseason has been one full of turnover for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia has lost key pieces in free agency, including Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Oren Burks, and Kenneth Gainwell. The Eagles also traded Kenny Pickett and CJ Gardner-Johnson away. Philadelphia has made some solid additions, like Azeez Ojulari, but there could be more talent on the way out of town.
Tight end Dallas Goedert has spent his entire seven-year National Football League career with the Eagles but he's entering the final year of his four-year, $57 million deal. There's been a lot of chatter about his future with reports surfacing that the Eagles are "open" to trading him away.
ESPN released a column on Wednesday discussing each team's offseason so far and also mentioned the trade buzz around Goedert right now.
"One thing we heard: It's hard to ignore all the trade buzz surrounding veteran tight end Dallas Goedert," ESPN shared. "He is in the last year of his deal and carries a cap hit of around $12 million. Perhaps a team with playoff aspirations and cap room will strike a deal for the 30-year-old playmaker this offseason."
Goedert has been a phenomenal member of the organization. He's an important part of the offense and had 42 catches for 496 yards in 10 regular season games in 2024. He was able to return for the playoffs and had 17 catches for 215 yards and one touchdown in four games.
