Eagles Fan-Favorite Responds To CJ Gardner-Johnson
The Philadelphia Eagles traded away star safety CJ Gardner-Johnson this offseason in a deal with the Houston Texans.
The deal came somewhat as a surprise and since then Gardner-Johnson has shared comments left and right about his old team. There was even a point in which he said Philadelphia wouldn't win another Super Bowl without him.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was asked about Gardner-Johnson's comments, among other topics, in an interview with Essentially Sports and didn't sound very concerned.
"I don't think so," Gordert said when asked if Gardner-Johnson's comments lit a fire in him. "I've got a lot of love for Chauncey. He's an incredible player. He's passionate. But, it's just kind of who he is. He's always saying something. It's just the passion that he has. He's got a lot of believe in himself. He was a great player for here for us in Philadelphia and I wish him all of the best. But, when we play them, I think everybody will think about that and what he said."
No matter what, Gardner-Johnson will also be an Eagles Super Bowl champion. He may not be with the team any longer and there surely has been some drama, but it doesn't matter at the end of the day. Houston is in a good place and will be a contender in 2025 in the AFC. The Eagles are going to be good once again as well. The Eagles saved some cash while sending the star safety to a contender. A sure win-win.
