Eagles Fill Out PS By Bringing Back Griffin Hebert and Kevin Foelsch
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles put the finishing touches on their Week 1 practice squad before Sunday, bringing back receiver Griffin Hebert and tight end Kevin Foelsch, who were both with the team during training camp.
That officially fills the 17-man practice squad for the Eagles, which also includes international exemption Laekin Vakalahi.
The full PS also features quarterback Will Grier, running back Ty Davis-Price, receivers Parris Campbell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, tight ends E.J. Jenkins and Jack Stoll, offensive linemen Nick Gates, Dylan McMahon and Brett Toth, defensive tackle Gabe Hall, linebacker Brandon Smith, safeties Caden Sterns, JT Woods and Andre Sam’.
Philadelphia went outside the organization to bring in Rosemay-Jacksaint, who was in training camp with Washington, Stoll, who spent 2021 through 2023 with the Eagles but the spring with the New York Giants, and Woods, who was waived by the Los Angles Chargers.
Rosemay-Jacksasint confirmed to Philadelphia Eagles on SI before practice that the Eagles were interested in signing him as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia back in April but went with the first team that offered him a deal.
Hebert is now wearing No. 46 while Foelsch is No. 41.
The six veterans permitted on the PS are Grier, Sterns, Gates, Toth, Campbell and Stoll.
