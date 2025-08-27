Winners And Losers From Eagles Roster Cuts
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to make more moves before you know it.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman already made it clear that Philadelphia isn't done making moves.
"I would say this: I would say we're not done here," Roseman said. "We're not done. We'll see what happens in the next 24 hours. I think I said this the last time we spoke: We've got a lot of (2026 NFL Draft) picks here and we're happy to use those picks in the draft, but I think, for us, the early part of the season, September, we've got to see what we have. If we need something, I'll do whatever I can to help this football team and be aggressive and (Jeffrey Lurie, Chairman and CEO) gives me that opportunity to do that and so, I don't think that we're done. This is a work in progress."
Because of that, take the initial 53-man roster with a grain of salt. Over the next few days, we could see more cuts and some additions either through the waiver wire or even the trade market.
Did the Eagles get it right?
With that being said, here are the winners and losers from the Eagles' initial 53-man roster:
WINNERS:
Darius Cooper, WR
This one is easy and obvious. Cooper entered camp as an undrafted free agent from a little-known college and stood out in a major way. Cooper was given an opportunity and not only made the most of it, but earned a 53-man roster spot in the NFL. A true feel-good story from the reigning champs.
Sam Howell, QB
This one is up for debate, but Howell is in a much better position than he was in. The Minnesota Vikings aren't in the same position as they were last year with the uncertainty with quarterback JJ McCarthy. But, Howell now comes over to the reigning champs and with Tanner McKee banged up, has a real shot at being the No. 2 for at least a bit behind Jalen Hurts.
LOSERS:
Kyle McCord/Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QBs
These two were duking it out for a spot on the roster, but the Howell trade changed things in the quarterback room. McCord was the more surprising cut, but both missed out in the end.
Ainias Smith/Terrace Marshall, WRs
There were times in which both of these guys at least seemed to have a shot at the roster, but the Eagles only kept five receivers on the initial 53-man roster.
More NFL: Howie Roseman Hints At Eagles' Next Move