Eagles Get Three Key Players Back At Practice For Week 7 Vs. Vikings
PHILADELPHIA – It looked like a welcome case of good news for the Eagles when the team returned to practice on Wednesday to begin ramping up preparations to visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, left guard Landon Dickerson, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter were seen during the five minutes reporters were allowed to watch practice. The injury report will be released later, which will shed more light on whether the three were full participants or limited.
Either way, it was good news for a team looking to end a two-game losing streak that they were even on the field with helmets in hand.
Dickerson and Carter missed last Thursday’s 34-17 loss to the New York Giants. Dickerson was held out with an ankle injury, one significant enough to have him miss a rare start. Since being drafted in 2021, he has started 67 games and been named to three Pro Bowls.
Jalen Carter Missed Week 6 With Heel Injury
Carter was a game-time decision with a heel injury. He took the field on Thursday night for warmups, tested his heel, and the decision was made to sit him down. It was the second game Carter has missed this season. He was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the season opener and after the game’s opening kickoff.
The Eagles had trouble stopping the run against the Giants without Carter, as Cam Skattebo ran for 98 yards and three touchdowns. New York will come to Philadelphia in Week 8, which will be the Eagles’ final game before they take their bye week off.
Mitchell got hurt during Thursday’s game, suffering a hamstring injury early in the second quarter and was ruled out from there. The Eagles apparently didn’t want to take any chances of Mitchell tearing it or hurting it further, so that is why he was held out. It may have worked, though it may have cost them a chance at victory in New York.
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that Adoree Jackson was going to split reps with Kelee Ringo against the Giants, but that plan went out the window when Mitchell went out. Fangio said that Adoree Jackson would likely be the starter opposite Mitchell against the Vikings, who have an all-world receiver in Justin Jefferson and a big playmaker in Jordan Addison.
Backup tight end Grant Calcaterra was on a side field during Wednesday’s practice as he tries to work his way back from an oblique injury.
