Eagles Have $51.1 Million Question To Answer
We're getting into a slower point in the National Football League offseason.
The NFL calendar year began in March with fireworks with free agents signing left and right. Free agency slowed down ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. The draft came and went toward the end of April. Since the draft, there's obviously been a lot of buzz about the new guys coming into the league. The NFL also announced 2025 schedules this week so that has been another talking point around the league.
Now, things will start to at least somewhat slow down -- aside from the upcoming league meetings -- until OTAs and training camp. That doesn't mean that there aren't other questions to address, though.
The Philadelphia Eagles have had a solid offseason to this point. Entering the offseason, it was already known that there would be some pretty big losses. The Eagles have done a good job minimizing losses while also bringing in replacements. There's been trade rumors around the team, but they shut them down -- at least when it came to tight end Dallas Goedert.
Throughout the rest of the offseason, another big question for the team will revolve around the future of defensive end Bryce Huff with the franchise. He is someone who was mentioned in trade rumors along with Goedert but he also hasn't gotten moved. After signing a three-year, $51.1 million deal last offseason, it would be somewhat surprising to see a deal happen with two years left on the deal.
The Eagles lost pieces of the pass rush this offseason -- like Milton Williams and Josh Sweat -- but there are a lot of options on the team right now, especially after adding more pieces in the NFL Draft. Huff is going to be someone worth watching as the team starts to hit the practice field. His role was decreased throughout the 2024 season. Will he be back in 2025?