Vikings Linked To Eagles Super Bowl Champion
There is still a lot of solid talent on the board in free agency just waiting to sign new deals.
One guy in particular who is available and has gotten some buzz recently is former Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas. He spent three seasons with the Eagles and was a part of the team's Super Bowl LII roster against the New England Patriots.
Douglas has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Green Bay Packers, and Buffalo Bills throughout his eight-year National Football League career to this point.
He's a free agent right now and recently met with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks. He's still available on the open market, though. Pro Football Focus' Ryan Smith recently shared a column in which he projected the top landing spots for the top remaining free agents. For Douglas, he suggested the Minnesota Vikings.
"CB Rasul Douglas: Minnesota Vikings," Smith said. "Douglas is coming off a disappointing season in which he ranked 102nd out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks with a 53.9 PFF overall grade. He was strong the previous three years, earning a career-best 81.0 PFF overall grade in 2023. The eight-year veteran has been a ballhawk in the NFL, recording at least seven pass breakups in six different seasons and picking off 14 passes from 2021-2023.
"Durability is a positive in Douglas’ game, as well. He has averaged 984 snaps per season since 2022. The Vikings will need to replace Stephon Gilmore, and Douglas is a natural fit in defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme. Minnesota had just five draft picks in the draft, and none were used on a defensive back, suggesting the team was confident it could address its cornerback depth through free agency."
Minnesota currently has just over $14 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. That likely is enough to sign Douglas after he had a three-year, $21 million deal. But, it would likely make things tighter Minnesota would give Douglas a chance to contend, but this is just a hypothetical option at this point with no concrete ties like Miami or Seattle.
