Eagles Have Another Big Decision In Front Of Them
Will the Philadelphia Eagles' offense lose a key piece this offseason?
Philadelphia already made one big trade sending CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans. That trade came out of almost no where. There weren't many rumors about Gardner-Johnson possibly being moved but there has been chatter lately about another star on the team.
Dallas Goedert is one of the best pass-catching tight ends in football. With this, comes a big price tag. He has one year left on his four-year, $57 million deal. His cap hit will be over $11 million in 2025 if the Eagles don't make a move. There isn't something wrong with this. He's talented and deserves this type of cash.
But, will the Eagles keep him around? Rumors popped up right around the time free agency opened that Goedert could be had in a trade at the right price. It was reported that a fourth-round pick could be what the Eagles are looking for.
If the Eagles are going to trade him, it wouldn't be a shock to see it be in the near future. The 2025 National Football League Draft is coming up and will begin on April 24th. If the Eagles want a pick in this upcoming draft, obviously we would see a deal over the next few weeks. They could always make a move afterward if a team is looking for a tight end.
They don't have to make a move and frankly, the offense would take a hit if they did. Keep an eye on Goedert over the next few weeks as the draft approaches. Rumors surely will heat up across the league ahead of the NFL Draft.