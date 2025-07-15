Eagles Have Difficult Decision Thanks To Jets
The Philadelphia Eagles have two of the brightest, young cornerbacks in football.
Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean thrived as rookies last year. Neither really looked like rookies. Instead, both looked like solidified veterans, they were that good. Mitchell finished second in the AP National Football League Defensive Rookie of the Year Award voting. He started 16 games for the Eagles and had 12 passes defended, 46 total tackles, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 54.7 percent completion percentage.
DeJean appeared in 16 games, including nine starts, and finished the season with six passes defended, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 66.2 percent completion percentage. On top of this, he also had a memorable interception in the Super Bowl.
These two have superstar potential and the Eagles already need to look ahead. The reason for this is that the price tag to keep young stars like Mitchell and DeJean is only getting higher. For example, the New York Jets signed Sauce Gardner to a four-year, $120.4 million deal to become the highest-paid corner in NFL history, per himself and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"The Jets and All-Pro CB Sauce Gardner have agreed to terms on a massive new extension, making him the highest-paid CB in NFL history, per The Insiders," Rapoport said. "It’s a four-year, $120.4M deal — $30.1M per year — done by his team - agent AJ Vaynerchuk and Allante Gardner of Vayner Sports."
Gardner has just three years of NFL experience under his belt. The Eagles don't have to worry yet as Mitchell and DeJean are two full seasons away from where Gardner is, but if the price tag already is at $120.4 million, where will it be in two years? Plus, Jalen Carter will be in line for a massive deal himself before then. How will the Eagles keep everyone?
More NFL: Eagles Legend-Turned-Rival Talks Key For Beating Philly