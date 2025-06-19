Eagles Have ‘Dilemma’ On Their Hands
The last few months have been a blur for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Philadelphia won the Super Bowl in February and lost offensive coordinator Kellen Moore shortly after. Celebrations began following the Super Bowl but the franchise had to get back to work almost immediately in preparations for the 2025 National Football League Draft.
Free agency and the new league year began in March and that brought some exciting talent to the team, like AJ Dillon, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari, but also significant losses. The draft snuck up quickly afterward and now mandatory minicamp is behind us.
It's been a whirlwind but not there is at least some calm before training camp arrives.
If there ever was a time to add more pieces to the franchise, it would be now ahead of training camp. It wouldn't hurt to do so. Recently, FanSided's Ryan Heckman weighed in on this matter and said the Eagles have a "dilemma" on their hands with the pass rush heading into training camp.
"With training camp around the corner, the Philadelphia Eagles are still looking thin at one specific position, and to this point, Howie Roseman has not done much to remedy the concern," Heckman said. "Spoiler alert: it's the pass rush. The Eagles watched their best player of the group, Josh Sweat, sign with the Arizona Cardinals and did not do a whole lot this offseason to remedy that loss. Howie Roseman will watch the Eagles enter training camp with massive question marks at edge rusher
"Sure, Philadelphia went out and signed former New York Giant Azeez Ojulari, who at one point looked like he could be a future stud as a second-round pick. But, there is a reason why the Giants let him walk. They found multiple upgrades along their front and didn't need an average pass rusher any longer."
The Eagles could certainly use a little more firepower for the pass rush, but it may be a stretch to call it a "dilemma." There's still time left and some pretty talented guys still available, like Matthew Judon.
Last year, the discussion was all about the No. 3 receiver position. The Eagles went out and traded for Jahan Dotson out of nowhere in August. We still have a lot of time left.
