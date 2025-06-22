Eagles Have One More Hurdle To Address
It's been a long offseason and unfortunately, we are still a few months away from real action kicking off across the National Football League.
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning champs, but they haven't been avoided losses this offseason. In fact, there arguably isn't another team out there that has lost as many significant piecesas the Eagles have this offseason.
A few players who aren't with the team any longer are Darius Slay, CJ Gardner-Johnson, Mekhi Becton, Josh Sweat, and Milton Williams, to name a few. They aren't all, though. Philadelphia has been hit with blows left and right.
But, the Eagles had so much talent to begin with that they still argubaly have the most talented roster on paper. There is still one big hurdle to address this offseason, though: the safety position.
Gardner-Johnson had a good season in 2024 but now is with the Houston Texans. Reed Blankenship is going to have a big role once again. After that, there are question marks. Sydney Brown seems like an easy option for an expanded role. 2025 second round pick Andrew Mukuba, Tristin McCollum, and Lewis Cine are some other options at safety.
The most interesting is Mukuba. If he can impress in training camp, maybe the Eagles can just roll with the room as is. If not, there are options in free agency still who could help, but most of the offseason is behind us. If the Eagles were going to add a piece, why not already do so?
Mukuba is the key. If shows flashes like Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean did last year as rookies, the team will be fine. The same can be said about Brown stepping up as well.
Over the next few months, this is the big topic for the Eagles. The Eagles have talent and should be good to go, but it will be worth watching.
