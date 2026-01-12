Saquon Barkley's Blunt Response After 49ers Upset Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have the season that they wanted to have. There's no way around that fact.

It was known this past offseason that things would be a bit difficult. The Eagles lost Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, Darius Slay, and Josh Sweat in free agency and Brandon Graham retired. On top of this, the Eagles cut ties with CJ Gardner-Johnson. While this is the case, outside of Becton, the offense remained pretty much the same, outside of losing Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles even added pieces, like AJ Dillon and Tank Bigsby. Plus, they kept Dallas Goedert, who was phenomenal all season. But the offense faltered, and the defense, for the most part, dominated.

The Eagles have a long offseason ahead

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Sunday, a roller coaster of a season was ended at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers with a 23-19 upset loss at Lincoln Financial Field. Since the game ended, there has been a wide range of opinions and responses from players, coaches, and media members alike. Saquon Barkley joined the conversation on Monday with a blunt, but accurate point.

"It's easy to say, we expect to get the playoffs and it's going to change," Barkley said. "And it just didn't. We played, what, 18 games this year? You tell me a time on offense we put together two halves. I bet you it's under five. ...We just didn't do it. And it caught up to us."

Unfortunately, that will be the story of the 2025 Eagles team. So much talent -- potentially the most talented overall roster in football -- but a lack of adjustments, especially in the second half of games, and sluggish offense did the team in.

Now the offseason is here and there's no way to know exactly who will be back. It won't be the exact same group in 2026. There are free agents and even trade candidates to watch.

This team had a chance this year to do something special, but just never could fully click.

