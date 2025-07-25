Eagles Hint At Post-Super Bowl Changes
The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions and it's going to be interesting to see how they defend their title.
Philadelphia went 14-3 last season -- despite a 2-2 start to the campaign -- and steamrolled its way past the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX to win its second Super Bowl in team history. The Eagles' first Super Bowl win came after the 2017 NFL season. Philadelphia went 13-3 that year and eventually took down the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
The next year, the Eagles struggled as they attempted to defend their title. Philadelphia went 9-7 in 2018 and finished in second place in the NFC East behind the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia is entering the 2025 season with high expectations with many projecting the franchise to be the favorites to win the Super Bowl again. There was a similar sentiment back in 2018, but the Eagles didn't live up to the hype back then. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman clearly knows this and talked about how he learned from the 2018 season as the team prepares another title defense.
"I think when I look back at that moment (after the 2017 season), some of of the lessons - and there were a lot of lessons and we've talked about it over the course of the year - is that as much as you love the players, the staff, we've got to keep getting better," Roseman said. "There are teams that are improving throughout the offseason that we've got to keep up with, and we've got to do whatever it takes to put our best team forward, our best foot forward...
"I think when you look back at that 2018 team, there are a lot of lessons...We didn't start incredibly hot. Obviously we finished really well. Had an opportunity in the second round of the playoffs. But when you look forward from that, not only what happened in ‘18, but what happened in ‘19, what happened in ’20? I think that we're positioned, and that's all we are because we've got to make good decisions. We're positioned to put ourselves to compete here, not only this year, but going forward.”
Philadelphia has one of the most aggressive front offices in the game and has been in this position in recent memory. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Eagles have another big year in 2025.
