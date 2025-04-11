Eagles Hosting ‘Explosive’ Sleeper Prospect
The Philadelphia Eagles’ National Football League Draft track record has been pretty great recently.
We’re now under two weeks away from the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Howie Roseman and the reigning champs are probably going to do something that will have a high impact on the upcoming season. Whether that is drafting someone who turns out to be a star or making a big trade, the Eagles haven’t missed in recent years.
As we get closer to the draft we’re going to hear about plenty of visits and meetings with prospects. One that was interesting that was reported on Thursday night by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is that the Eagles are meeting with Nic Scourton out of Texas A&M.
"Texas A&M edge rusher Nic Scourton is visiting the Eagles tonight and tomorrow, source says," Rapoport said.
He’s somewhat of a sleeper at this point. Throughout his college career he racked up 17 sacks but is ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect in this draft class by ESPN.
"Scourton bends well enough to dip and rip at the top of his pass rush," ESPN's Steve Muench said. He gets good push as a power rusher and mixes in an effective spin move. He tracks the quarterback and falls back inside when the QB steps up. But Scourton is also a disruptive run defender who slips blocks and has good stopping strength.
"He has the size and explosive power to set the edge, and he closes well and makes plays chasing from the backside. He's versatile -- Scourton is experienced dropping into coverage and can kick inside to rush the passer."
With guys like Josh Sweat gone, adding someone like Scourton could be a great way to add more depth to the EDGE with upside to at least be a capable starter in the NFL.