Eagles Howie Roseman Living Up To Nickname With Five Trades This Month
He is known in some quarters as Trader Howie, and he is living up to his nickname. The Eagles' general manager is on a trade rampage. He has made five of them since Aug. 5, when he landed cornerback Jakorian Bennett. That might be an NFL record for the most trades in a span of less than three weeks.
He made three on Sunday alone. That might be an NFL record, too. Three in one day? Who does that? Roseman does.
The kicker is, he may not be done. There’s one more day and a half of the next before NFL teams have to submit their 53-man roster to the league office by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Two of Roseman’s bloody Sunday deals included a pair of offensive linemen – one an addition, the other a subtraction. They traded for Fred Johnson, who left in free agency for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Howie Roseman Takes Aim At Offensive Line, Quarterback
Johnson played for the Eagles from 2022 through 2024 and started and played in some big games. Last year, he filled in for Jordan Mailata at left tackle for four games when Mailata was on IR. The Eagles went 4-0 in those games.
Roseman thought he could find a swing tackle to back up both Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata. That plan never developed. The two lag-eround rookie picks – Myles Hinton and Cam Williams – are raw and very much a work in progress.
They could both very well land on the 53 and practice every day on the scout team to improve their craft.
The other lineman move involved dealing Darian Kinnard to the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.
Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that it didn’t necessarily have to be one player who can play both left and right tackle, that it could be one person to serve as a backup on the left and another to serve as a backup on the right. The problem with that plan is that it takes up an extra roster spot. One player who can do both is the desired preference
In the final week of training camp, Matt Pryor lined up at both left and right tackle. He did OK on the right side, but the next day, he struggled mightily on the left, and Kendall Lamm never showed enough to be that swing player. That is why Johnson is here for another go-round.
Pryor was better at guard, both left and right sides, and he could be the reserve guard who would be active on game day. The other two active game-day offensive linemen will likely now be Johnson and rookie Drew Kendall, who can play center and is learning how to be a guard.
The other Sunday deal, which was the first to be announced, was the acquisition of quarterback Sam Howell, who will be the third-string quarterback – or the second-string quarterback depending on if or how much time Tanner McKee will miss with a broken fingertip.
The final deal of the past few weeks was the second trade in the string of five, and the one after defensive tackle Thomas Booker was sent to the Vegas Raiders for Jakorian Bennett. It was the deal to acquire John Metchie III and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans for tight end Harrison Bryant and a 2026 fifth-round selection.
