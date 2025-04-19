Eagles-Jaguars Proposal Would Cut Ties With No. 32 Pick
Should the Philadelphia Eagles make any trades in the National Football League Draft?
There's been a lot of chatter about what the Eagles could do. Philadelphia has a ton of picks and not too many holes. Philadelphia specifically could use a boost at safety or for the pass rush, but there still aren't any massive holes.
That could give the Eagles the flexibility of moving around in the upcoming NFL Draft. ESPN insider's proposed potential hypothetical deals for the draft. Jordan Reid suggested a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
"Reid: The Philadelphia Eagles trade Nos. 32 and 168 to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Nos. 36 and 107," Reid said. "With 10 draft picks, Jacksonville can be aggressive in addressing holes on the roster. Finding a WR2 alongside Brian Thomas Jr. should be a priority. If Missouri's Luther Burden III or Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka are on the board at the end of the first round, then this is a move that's worth making. New general manager James Gladstone was part of a Rams front office that wasn't afraid to make a bold trade up for a player. Los Angeles did it last year to get Braden Fiske."
This is the type of deal that makes sense for Philadelphia. The Eagles don't have any huge holes so dropping four places wouldn't hurt. The Jaguars likely would be more desperate for whoever will be available at No. 32. This would give the Eagles to jump significantly from No. 168 to No. 107. In this scenario the Eagles would get pretty much the same level of player they would have at No. 36 while getting a significantly better pick in the process as well. This sounds like a win. Hopefully, Howie Roseman is reading and does something like this.
