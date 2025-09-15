Eagles Jalen Carter Moves On From Spitgate, Makes Season Debut A WInning One
PHILADELPHIA – Finally, Jalen Carter made his season debut, and it was a winning one.
After last week’s ejection for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the Eagles defensive tackle suited up and made life miserable for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and did it with his immense talent, not his saliva.
Carter had three hits on Mahomes during the Eagles’ hard-fought 20-17 win inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon. No sacks, but plenty of pressure.
He had three tackles, one for loss. His presence helped the Eagles’ pass rush in general, as the Eagles rang up their first two sacks of the season, one from Moro Ojomo and a half-sack for Za’Darius Smith and Drew Mukuba. They totaled 10 hits on Mahomes, with Ojomo getting a pair.
Carter's Presence Helped Dial Up Pressure
That’s what Carter’s presence alone does for the defense, and the Eagles hope he has learned his lesson and that something like what happened last week never happens again.
“I believe in Jalen Carter,” said head coach Nick Sirianni following a win that lifted the Eagles’ record to 2-0. “I’ve gotten to know Jalen so much these past three years and I believe in him. No matter how much money’s somebody makes, how much fame anybody has, everybody needs to know they’re loved and appreciated. That doesn’t mean that you don’t have discipline or anything like that. Everything is kept in house.”
Even Carter was keeping his talks with Sirianni in-house.
"He’s always speaking positivity into me," he said. "The internet is going to say what they say … He spoke some positivity into me, and it boosted my energy and boosted me for this week, just to get this ‘dub’ for the game.”
Carter did reveal that there was no talk about a team suspension.
“When I had my conversation, it wasn’t mentioned at all,” he said, “but if it was, I gotta respect what would get handed to me for the situation that happened. But it didn’t happen, and we’re here where we are now, and we got the ‘dub.’”
Carter will now turn his attention to the L.A. Rams, who come to town next Sunday at 1 p.m. He made two of the game’s biggest plays in last year’s NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs with a third-down sack in the final minute of a 28-22 game and pressure so intense that it forced Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to throw the ball away. Those two plays sealed the win.
One thing Carter won’t do is look back on what happened last week and the one-game suspension and $57,000 fine the NFL levied on him.
“I’m not thinking about that, I was thinking about today, just happy to get back with the guys and come out here and play,” he said.
Added Sirianni: “I know he’s got a great heart, and I know he’ll learn from his mistakes, and he’ll continue to get better. He’s an important part of this football team, and it makes me feel good that he recognized that, and we needed him (Sunday).”
More NFL: Rookie Pick Helps Eagles Win Super Bowl LIX Rematch Over Chiefs