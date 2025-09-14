Rookie Pick Helps Eagles Win Super Bowl LIX Rematch Over Chiefs
The Eagles were dying a death from a hundred paper cuts. The Chiefs were using their quick game, tiny chunks of real estate being gobbled up here and there, but marching toward what looked like a touchdown that would give them a fourth-quarter lead in their home opener.
On the 14th play of the drive, however, rookie Drew Mukuba intercepted Patrick Mahomes at the goal line, a johnny-on-the-spot after Mahomes’ pass clanked off Travis Kelce’s hands. It was a catchable pass that Kelce couldn’t make.
It was the turning point in what would become a 20-17 Eagles win over the Chiefs in what was billed as a Super Bowl LIX rematch. The win pushed the Eagles’ record to 2-0 with a visit from the L.A. Rams on tap next Sunday at 1 p.m.
It was Philadelphia’s third straight win over Kansas City after they lost Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The loss was the third straight for Kansas City, and that’s the first time Mahomes has lost three in a row in his superlative career. The loss also dropped them to 0-2.
The Eagles and Chiefs combined for 62 points just seven months ago in Super Bowl LIX, a 40-22 win by the Eagles. It was defense that ruled on this day, however.
Yards and first downs were hard to come by. So were points, but the Eagles cashed Mukuba’s pick into points. The pick could have gone for a touchdown rookie left tackle Josh Simmons hustled to knock Mukuba off his feet at the 41. Still, the Eagles had good field position.
The drive could have easily stalled after the Eagles moved to KC’s 31. Facing a third-and-10, Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith for a 28-yard gain. The quarterback reared back and fired as Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo brought the house on a heavy blitz. Spagnuolo had been blitzing Hurts all game long.
Smith outleaped cornerback Trent McDuffie to make the catch at the 3. Hurts finished it off with a tush-push touchdown on fourth-down at the one-inch line. Hurts’ third rushing score of the season, and his first via the tush push, gave Philly a 20-10 lead with 7:48 to play in the fourth quarter.
Eight Thoughts After Eagles Move To 2-0
-Kevin Patullo’s play-calling left a lot to be desired. For the second straight week, the offense struggled to get the ball to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Brown recovered an onside kcik after the Chiefs cut the score to 20-17 with three mnutes to p;lay on a 49-yuard TD to Tyquan Thornton
-The Eagles make a defensive stop to get the ball at the KC 35, and the first play is a run. Mukuba makes an interception, and the Eagles get the ball at their 41, and the first play is a run. Where’s the dagger?
-Just when you think the Eagles might want to call veteran safety Justin Simmons and add him to the roster, Mukuba came up with the play of the game
-Kudos to Eagles defensive coordinator. After watching Mahomes run for 60 yards on 12 carries, including a 13-yard touchdown, he adjusted at halftime and Mahomes had just two carries for six yards in the second half.
-Adoree Jackson rebounded nicely and played a solid game considering how last week went for the veteran corner.
-Saquon Barkley had 88 yards on 22 carries. He didn’t break anything big but he helped the Eagles win time of possession by five minutes.
-Jake Elliott has rediscovered his boom. The kicker made a 58-yard field goal as time expired on the first half to even the score at 10-10 at intermission. It was made five yards longer when long snapper Charley Hughlett was called for a snap infraction. It was his second 58-yarder of the season. He also connected from 51 yards.
-For the second sttraight game, the Eagles did not commit a turnover while forcing one.
