Eagles Jalen Carter Plans To Have Shoulder Looked At Further
TAMPA, Fla. – It sounds like Monday will be a busy day for the Eagles’ MRI machine. Maybe that’s not much different than most Mondays following a physical battle, such as the one they waged with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. This one will be very important, though.
Right tackle Lane Johnson, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, and edge rusher Ogbo Okoronkwo could be in line. None of those players said anything about an MRI, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they get one.
Carter said he would have his problematic shoulder looked at on Monday. It’s a shoulder injury that has bothered him since training camp and parked him on the bench late in the game. He was listed as questionable to return, but he did return and played a big part in one of the most pivotal plays on the Bucs’ final, ill-fated drive in the Eagles’ 31-25 win on Sunday.
“Just some pain,” said Carter when asked about the shoulder after the win. “Gonna go into (Monday), get some treatment, get some more knowledge about it.”
He wasn’t sure what happened during the game that forced him to exit for a bit.
“I aggravated it,” he said. “I don’t know what to call it. I had it before. I just have to go into (Monday) to see what it’s all about.”
Lane Johnson Also Injured His Shoulder
Johnson left in the second half with a shoulder injury. He was sitting on the bench and repeatedly leaning forward and backward. Who knows what that might mean?
Johnson was seen in the locker room but declined to talk. He didn’t look overly happy, but he seemed to be moving OK, for whatever that’s worth.
Okoronkwo left in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out with a triceps injury, leaving many in the press box to speculate that he could have torn it and that’s why he was ruled out so quickly.
Carter returned in time to make a big assist in a play that virtually ended any hope Tampa had.
The Bucs had reached the Eagles 40 at the two-minute warning, trailing by eight. That’s when Carter went back into the game with message from Vic Fangio. The defensive coordinator wanted to dial up a stunt with Carter and Moro Ojomo.
When the center stayed with Carter, Ojomo had a free path to quarterback Baker Mayfield, and plowed him under for Ojomo’s second sack of the season and a nine-yard loss back to the Eagles’ 49.
The play put Tampa in a third-and-23 that went to fourth-and-9 that led to a turnover on downs when the best the Bucs could come up with on that down was a two-yard completion.
“I was ready,” said Carter. “I was trying to let my shoulder calm down some. When they started driving, you just want to get back in. Coach told me to chill, chill, chill, then when the right time came, I went in, executed the play that was called, and that led to the sack.”
