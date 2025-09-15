Eagles Jalen Hurts Frustrated Chiefs Yet Again In 20-17 Win
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles were in victory formation. One more Jalen Hurts kneel-down and their 20-17 win over a somewhat desperate Kansas City Chiefs team would be in the books.
That was when Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, feeling the weight of falling to 0-2 and being helpless to gain any sort of revenge for the Super Bowl LIX smackdown the Eagles gave them seven months ago in New Orleans, chirped at Hurts.
“You didn’t even have 100 yards,” Jones groused.
“Hurts responded by telling Jones: “We won the (bleeping) game. Shut yo (bleep) up.”
The Eagles quarterback has frustrated many defenses over the years, perhaps none more than the Chiefs. He has beaten the NFL’s once-super team three straight times, and is now 3-2 against Patrick Mahomes, who missed a wide-open deep throw late in the loss. Hurts stood in the way of the Chiefs’ bid to be the first NFL team to ever win three straight Super Bowls last year.
So, Jones is not alone in his displeasure.
“I take great pride in doing whatever’s required to win,” said Hurts. …It’s just about finding ways to win. It doesn’t matter how it looks. I play the game to win, nothing more, nothing less.”
No Fireworks, Only A Win
Hurts won for the 48th time in his career against 20 losses, giving him a .706 winning percentage as a starter, which is now sixth-best in NFL history since the 1970 merger after surpassing Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, whose winning percentage was .702 from 1998-2015.
Jones was wrong, too. Hurts did have 100 yards. He had 101 yards passing to be exact with 15 completions in 22 pass attempts. He also scored the touchdown to up Philly's lead to 20-10 midway through the fourth quarter.
“Games aren’t necessarily won off of fireworks, it’s won off scoring more points than the other team, so that’s what we were able to do,” the QB said. “That’s complimentary football. That’s what it’s about. In the end when you play the game for one reason, you play the game to win, no more, no less, and I’m happy we were able to find a way to win.”
Hurts’ biggest play came on a 28-yard throw that beat an all-out Chiefs blitz on the series after Drew Mukuba intercepted Mahomes at the goal line. The connection went for 28 yards and set the Eagles up at the 3-yard line. On fourth down from the 1-inch line, Hurts executed the tush push. It was his third rushing touchdown of the season already, but only his first via the tush push.
“That was a huge play in that game, and they brought some pressure,” said head coach Nick Sirianni about the completion to Smith. "Jalen was able to stand in there, make a great play, and DeVonta made a play on the football. No secret DeVonta Smith’s a heckuva player. Jalen Hurts is a heckuva player. You get pumped up when you execute in a big moment. That was a big, big play in that game that helped us seal that game.”
And led to Jones' frustration.
