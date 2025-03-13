Georgia Is On The Eagles' Mind Again; This Time For A Coach
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are expected to hire Georgia assistant quarterbacks coach Montgomery VanGorder as an offensive assistant, according to CBSSports.
A college quarterback at both Notre Dame and Youngstown State, VanGorder has been on Kirby Smart's staff with the national powerhouse Bulldogs since 2019.
The Eagles recently hired former Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler as their new quarterbacks coach after Doug Nussmeier left to become Kellen Moore's offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints.
VanGorder could be in the mix to be the assistant quarterbacks coach or a more general offensive assistant title because Kyle Valero also left the Eagles to join Moore's staff as assistant wide receivers coach.
Nussmeier did not have an assistant QBs coach under him last season and Nick Sirianni hasn't had that position on his staff since 2022 when Alex Tanney was the assistant QBs coach supporting Brian Johnson, who piloted the room.
Johnson was promoted to OC in 2023 and Tanney took over as the QBs coach but both were fired after a disappointing season.
Since joining Georgia's staff, VanGorder has served in a quality-control role and assistant quarterbacks coach while also helping the Bulldogs' recruiting strategy at QB.
The Bulldogs are shifting away from Miami transfer Carson Beck at the QB position this season in favor of Gunner Stockton.
The Eagles have had a lot of success drafting players from Georgia in recent years like second-team All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter, emerging edge rusher Nolan Smith, sturdy nose tackle Jordan Davis, Mike linebacker Nakobe Dean and cornerback Kelee Ringo.
