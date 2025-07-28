Eagles LB Named ‘Shocking’ Cut Candidate
The Philadelphia Eagles added a few pieces to the pass rush this offseason after losing Milton Williams, Brandon Graham, and Josh Sweat.
Philadelphia responded by adding guys like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari in free agency. Both guys are bounce-back candidates, but the perception around Uche isn't universally positive. For example, Pro Football Sports Network's Jacob Infante shared a column with one "shocking" cut candidate from each team and mentioned Uche for Philadelphia.
"Philadelphia Eagles: Joshua Uche," Infante said. "The Philadelphia Eagles took a shot on Joshua Uche this offseason. The hope is that he can come close to his 11.5-sack form in 2022 as a rotational pass rusher. While Philadelphia has been a great place for veteran edge rushers to put up big numbers, there’s no guarantee Uche does the same.
"Uche had three sacks in 2023 and just two sacks in 2024, splitting time between New England and Kansas City. He faces competition from the likes of Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari and Patrick Johnson for reps at edge rusher. The Eagles will likely keep him on the 53-man roster, but if someone shines in camp, he could become a cut candidate."
Uche had a tough 2024 season. He played in seven games with the New England Patriots and six with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had just two sacks and 23 tackles. This came after totaling three tackles in 2023. In 2022, though, Uche had 11 1/2 sacks with the Patriots.
More NFL: Pinpointing 2 Last-Second Stars For Eagles, Including Old Rival