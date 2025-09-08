Eagles Likely To Have Jalen Carter Available For Week 2 In Kansas City
PHILADELPHIA – The expectation is that defensive lineman Jalen Carter will be available on Sunday when the Eagles head to Kansas City for a Week 2 matchup between the two teams that have played each other in two of the last three Super Bowls.
The NFL typically issues player suspensions on Monday to allow for appeals process to take place before the end of the week. So far, the NFL hasn’t issued any suspension to Carter for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Thursday night’s season opener.
The expectation is that Carter will be fined, but not suspended by the league. Prescott could get hit with a fine, too, since video footage showed he started this little spitting contest between each organization’s high-profile players.
The Dallas quarterback stood at the postgame podium after losing to the Eagles 24-20 and tried to come across as the perfect angel in the incident, saying he spits, like, a thousand times a day and that he was standing behind two of his linemen and didn’t want to spit on them, so he spit straight ahead, which is where Carter happened to be standing.
Nick Sirianni's In-House Stance Not Changing
Carter thought Prescott was spitting at him, and the two players went facemask to facemask before Carter spat back.
“I was just more surprised,” said Prescott. “I mean, like I said, I was insulted that I even thought I tried to spit on him. So then for him to react and spit, I'm sure it's not something he's proud of.”
Prescott doesn’t have anything to be proud of, either, so if one gets fined, so should the other. You could argue that Carter already served a one-game suspension since he got ejected from the game before he could log a single snap, because the incident happened after the opening kickoff.
With the NFL seemingly washing its hands of the matter when it comes to a suspension, the Eagles seem to be heading in that direction, too, though head coach Nick Sirianni’s stance on the incident has not changed since he commented about in the immediate aftermath of the win.
“I'm going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not,” he said. “Everything, every conversation, whether it's a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that's the way to go about doing team business and when you're doing things with a football team.”
Veteran leaders such as right tackle Lane Johnson and quarterback Jalen Hurts said they both talked to Carter.
“I have had a conversation with him and we are on the same page, and so I know what type of player he is,” said Hurts. “Everybody knows what type of player he is, and it's something that we all can learn from.
“There's a sense of accountability and everything, and I know he's done that, and so it's just something that we all can learn from, right? An unwise man will make a mistake and not look back on it, and learn from it. So you have to look at those things and be able to take something away from it, and we will.”
More NFL: Eagles' Outside Answer Will Likely Come From Within