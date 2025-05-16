Eagles Today

Eagles Lose A Third Scout To The AFC West

Eagles national scout Jordan Dizon is heading back to Denver as the Broncos' director of pro scouting.

John McMullen

Jan 26, 2008; Mobile, AL USA; South squad running back Jacob Hester (18) of LSU is tackled by North squad linebacker Jordan Dizon (44) of Colorado and lineman Chris Ellis (50) of Virginia Tech during the second half of the Senior Bowl at Lad-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala.
Jan 26, 2008; Mobile, AL USA; South squad running back Jacob Hester (18) of LSU is tackled by North squad linebacker Jordan Dizon (44) of Colorado and lineman Chris Ellis (50) of Virginia Tech during the second half of the Senior Bowl at Lad-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. / John Reed-US Presswire
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have lost a third member of their highly regarded scouting department with Jordon Dizon agreeing to return to Denver, according to an NFL source.

A national scout with Philadelphia since being hired in 2022, it's a homecoming of sorts for Dizon, who played college football at Colorado and previously spent seven seasons with the Broncos, first serving as a pro scout from 2015-2021 and then assistant director of player personnel in 2021.

Dizon is being hired as the director of pro scouting by Denver, according to Neil Stratton of Inside the League.

A former linebacker during his playing days, Dizon was selected by the Detroit Lions out of Colorado in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in 28 career NFL games, accumulating 56 tackles with two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and a sack.

Dizon finished his college career at Colorado with the fourth-most tackles (440) in program history and was named a consensus All-American following his senior season in 2007, becoming the school's first linebacker to earn that distinction since Matt Russell in 1996, who is currently a senior personnel executive and assistant to GM Howie Roseman with the Eagles.

The Eagles have also lost senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch and senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt to senior personnel roles with the Las Vegas Raiders during this hiring cycle.

Patch's role with the Raiders was described as a senior personnel role, while Hunt was hired as VP of player personnel.

