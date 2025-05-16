Eagles Lose A Third Scout To The AFC West
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have lost a third member of their highly regarded scouting department with Jordon Dizon agreeing to return to Denver, according to an NFL source.
A national scout with Philadelphia since being hired in 2022, it's a homecoming of sorts for Dizon, who played college football at Colorado and previously spent seven seasons with the Broncos, first serving as a pro scout from 2015-2021 and then assistant director of player personnel in 2021.
Dizon is being hired as the director of pro scouting by Denver, according to Neil Stratton of Inside the League.
A former linebacker during his playing days, Dizon was selected by the Detroit Lions out of Colorado in the second round (45th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played in 28 career NFL games, accumulating 56 tackles with two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and a sack.
Dizon finished his college career at Colorado with the fourth-most tackles (440) in program history and was named a consensus All-American following his senior season in 2007, becoming the school's first linebacker to earn that distinction since Matt Russell in 1996, who is currently a senior personnel executive and assistant to GM Howie Roseman with the Eagles.
The Eagles have also lost senior director of college scouting Anthony Patch and senior director of scouting Brandon Hunt to senior personnel roles with the Las Vegas Raiders during this hiring cycle.
Patch's role with the Raiders was described as a senior personnel role, while Hunt was hired as VP of player personnel.
MORE NFL: Cowboys-Eagles Interest Validates NFL's Kickoff Decision